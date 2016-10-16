Surveillance system launched across the country

Major mines in Tamil Nadu covering 464.37 hectares across Salem, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore have been mapped to the Central government-backed mines surveillance system, in a bid to curb illegal mining.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Sate for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines, launched the surveillance system across the country on Saturday.

The satellite-based surveillance system would be open to the general public. Lignite, monazite, garnet, graphite and other minerals are being mined in these districts.

All major mines across the country will be digitised for real-time monitoring through a dashboard and mobile application.

The dashboard and mobile app will be able to spot unauthorised mining activity on a real-time basis, which will alert officials in the Indian Bureau of Mines.

“The surveillance system will also be extended to the general public who can reach out to the authorities highlighting unusual mining activity.

The identity of the person would be protected,” Mr. Goyal said.

He clarified it is the State government that would have to take follow-up steps in cases of illegal mining. The Centre has so far received 296 triggers, generated through the software across various States.

Twenty-nine triggers came from Tamil Nadu, mostly from Salem district, but there was no instance of illegal mining, said a State government official.

Tamil Nadu has about 500 major mineral mines and 7,000 minor mineral mines, including non-working ones.

He said efforts were on by the State government to digitise all major working mineral mines with in a week’s time.

Mr. Goyal also said the surveillance system needs to be extended to minor minerals like sand and mica and the onus was on the State government to drive the initiative.

State govt. taking efforts to digitise all major mines within a week’s time, says

an official