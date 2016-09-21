Did the Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) that automatically trips power supply in the event of a leak or shock fail in Puzhal central prison when Swathi murder suspect P. Ramkumar allegedly bit into the live cables to commit suicide?

Going by the First Information Report (FIR), Warder Pechimuthu, who was probably witness to Ramkumar breaking open the electric switchboard and biting into live wires, had to switch off the main supply when attempts to rescue the prisoner with the help of a lathi failed.

Prison officials seem to have no clue about the installation of ELCB safety gadget on the campus. “Since the power supply did not snap automatically, we presume that the ELCB was either not working or not installed at all. The electrical system in Puzhal central prison complex is maintained by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation,” an official said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the switchboard had 220V supply that is normally used for domestic purposes. However, the officials parried questions on how Ramkumar, who had already made an attempt to commit suicide by slitting his throat, was allowed to access an electric switchboard.

The National Human Rights Commission, in its publication on prevention of suicides in prisons, calls for establishment of ‘Safe Cell’ or ‘Suicide Safe Cell’ that has eliminated or minimised hanging points and unsupervised access to lethal materials.

While dealing with the housing of inmates with suicidal tendencies, it says that cells designated to them should be as suicide resistant as possible, free of all obvious protrusions, and provide full visibility.

“These cells should contain tamper proof light fixtures along with smoke detectors and ceiling and/or wall air vents that are free of protrusions. In addition, the cells should not contain any live electrical switches or outlets, bunks with open bottoms, any type of clothing hook, towel racks on desks or sinks, radiator vents, or any other object that provides an easy anchoring device for hanging.”