Nam Tamilar Katchi party cadre B. Vignesh, who set fire to himself yesterday for rights over Cauvery water, died in the hospital today.

The young cadre of Nam Tamilar Katchi set himself ablaze, while taking part in the party’s procession, protesting against the attacks on Tamils in Karnataka. The self immolation bid shocked everyone who took part in the procession.

Government Kikpauk Hospital dean Narayana Babu said Vignesh died at 11.05 a.m. "The post mortem examination has been completed and his body has been handed over". Vignesh had been admitted to the hospital on Thursday at 4.40 p.m. with 93 per cent burns.

Nam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman also confirmed the death.