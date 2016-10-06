Two other accused are still on the run

Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Tuesday, for allegedly assaulting a college student at Kotturpuram railway station.

The accused, Billa alias Saravanan, a resident of Tondiarpet was a history-sheeter and had been booked in three attempt to murder cases, police sources said. Billa is the friend of the main accused, Ritesh, who got into an altercation with the victim, Tyron Michael Murray (23). Murray had allegedly fought with Ritesh’s girlfriend who also studied in the same college. “After their fight, the girl had complained to Ritesh. He, along with two others, decided to teach Murray a lesson,” said the investigating officer, attached to the Egmore Railway police.

Murray, a resident of Washermenpet, was on his way to college on Monday when he was attacked by three men with sharp weapons on the railway platform. Murray was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he is under treatment.

Police have seized the car they came in and the weapons, and have formed special teams to nab Ritesh and the other accused.

“We have the CCTV footage from the neighbouring area, and we are gathering further evidence. We are on the lookout for the other two,” the officer added.

SHRC issues notice

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the hacking of a student on the Kotturpuram railway station premises and issued notices to Chennai Police Commissioner and Inspector General of Police (Railways) to submit a report.

The Commission has directed the senior officials to submit a report on the safety measures in place at MRTS stations, particularly focussing on women, within six weeks. The matter would be listed for further consideration before the Commission after eight weeks, and in case of any default, the Commission may proceed to take such action as is deemed fit and proper.

