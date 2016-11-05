: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday criticised the Tamil Nadu police for not preventing attacks on women living alone in Chennai. He said that police cannot wash their hands off these crimes by attributing some reasons. “Talented police officers must be given freedom to do their jobs and must be appointed to the right positions. By making intelligent changes, the crimes can be reduced,” claimed Mr. Ramadoss.

In a statement, he said that the growing instances of crime in Tamil Nadu shows that the law and order situation has become worse. “In the last three days, three women have been killed in the most brutal manner. Two of these women have been living alone,” he added.

Noting that three women – Santhi living in T. Nagar, Lakshmi Sudha in West Mambalam and Dhanalakshmi in Thousand Lights area –have been killed in busy neighbhourhoods, Mr. Ramadoss claimed that the situation for women in the city has turned worse in the last five years.