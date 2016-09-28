GLOBAL exposure:Screening movies at such festivals will help throw light on Tamil films, says co-producer.

Critically acclaimed Tamil film Irudhi Suttru , which was about the relationship between a boxer and her coach set in north Chennai played by Ritika Singh and R. Madhavan respectively, will be screened thrice at the prestigious Tokyo International Film Festival in the ‘World Focus’ category on October 31, November 1 and 2.

Sashikanth, whose Y NOT Productions co-produced the film with C.V. Kumar’s Thirukumaran’s Creations, said Madhavan will be present at the screening.

“It is one of the most prestigious film festivals and we would be there for the screening. The entire team is happy about the film getting screened,” said Mr. Sashikanth. He added that the curators of the film had seen a rough cut of the film.

Stating that the film getting screened at important film festivals would help turn the spotlight on the film and future films, he, however, said they would treat this film as a ‘commercial film’.

“We didn’t want to send this film to festival circuits before the commercial release. This actually ruled us out of competition section at several important film festivals. Screening films at such film festivals will help shine light on Tamil films,” he said.