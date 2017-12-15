International film festival opens

more-in

The 15th edition of the Chennai International Film Festival was inaugurated by actor Aravind Swamy on Thursday. The festival, which will take place till December 21, will showcase 140 films across 50 countries. The festival is being organised by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation with the support of the Government of India, and the Government of Tamil Nadu, in association with the National Film Development Corporation. The films will be presented under the categories of world cinema, country focus, retrospective, contemporary German films, Indian panorama and the Tamil film competition. To commemorate 100 years of actor-politician MGR, two of his films will be screened.

Among the 12 films which will be presented in the competitive section for Tamil feature films are Vikram Vedha, Maanagaram, Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, Kadugu, Aramm and Oru Kuppai Kathai.