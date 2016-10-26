Relatives of eight-year-old Sai Praveen, who died at Devi Karumariamman destitute home on Friday, and other residents from the home approached the Child Welfare Committee on Tuesday to give their testimony and request a probe into his death.

“The police are not taking our complaint as the director of the home has already lodged one. His death needs to be looked into,” said Vaikundam, Sai Praveen’s grandfather. In their complaint to the CWC, the boy’s family and residents of the hostel alleged barbaric treatment of children, especially girls, by the caretakers of the home.

“We have taken cognisance of the matter and will be visiting the home shortly,” said a senior official from CWC.

