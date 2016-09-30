: Since Thursday morning, there has been a steady stream of visitors to Apollo Hospital where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is under observation.

She was admitted last Thursday for fever and dehydration. On Sunday, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer told press persons that the fever had subsided a day after admission and the Chief Minister would be discharged soon.

Visitors on Thursday included Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M. Thambidurai, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Uthiramerur Member of Legislature P. Ganesan and former minister Senthil Balaji. Industrialists Venu Srinivasan and Mallika Srinivasan were among those who visited the hospital.

In the evening, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman and Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar were at the hospital. Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran and other police officials are also camping outside the hospital.