Heritage here, there and everywhere

Heritage structures need not necessarily be buildings alone. Markets, parks, clubs, temple tanks and cemeteries have found their way into the list of heritage structures being compiled by the Building Centre and Conservation Division of the Public Works Department.

Besides the structures compiled in the Justice E. Padmanabhan Committee report, the division is in the process of collating details of structures belonging to various departments across the State. The idea behind communicating to the departments is to create a database of the structures of heritage value across the State. There is no comprehensive database on heritage structures in the State right now.

“This is the first step towards conserving the rich heritage resources. We have got a list of over 450 structures in Chennai. The State Archaeology Department and the Archaeological Survey of India too have provided a list of nearly 520 old structures that are being maintained by them in many districts,” said an official.

The division would identify the heritage structures and prevent them from further deterioration by collaborating with the district authorities concerned. While the PWD has come under criticism for its approach towards Kalas Mahal, the division plans to enhance its skills towards preserving heritage buildings.

Expert opinion

Welcoming the PWD’s efforts to carve out a special division towards conserving historical structures, conservation architects and experts suggest that the initiatives to restore buildings must be done without destroying their charm as each of them reflect a piece of history.

Tahaer Zoyab, one of the founding members of Houses of Mylapore, an initiative to document and preserve heritage, said “We must be sensitive towards the approach of conserving heritage buildings and respect the labour gone into creating the aesthetic appeal. The structures must be renovated without changing the vibe of the place and not just look into structural stability alone. The purpose of renovated structures should also be debated instead of converting them into office spaces alone. They could be used to promote tourism in the State.”