Dancers and gymnasts of the country are touring Tamil Nadu

Chennai’s climate is hot and the food is spicy. But what offsets the temporary discomforts for the team of Russian dancers and gymnasts, who are currently travelling in Tamil Nadu, are walking on the sands of Marina, watching elephants, visiting temples, drinking coconut water, eating rice and fish curry, and gulping tonnes of ice cream with a lot of fruits, particularly mango.

“It was past 11 at Tuesday night when we had ice cream on the Marina. It was very tasty,” says Elena, founder of Orchid, a dance studio based in Rostov-on-Don. A ballet dancer and choreographer, she is heading a team of 12 artistes on a cultural exchange programme organised by the Indo-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries on the occasion of the BRICS summit to be held in Goa between October 15 and 16. “I love to wear a saree, like to go to the temples and keen to hear the myths and fairy tales,” said Elena and happily showed a photograph of herself draped in a saree taken during her previous visit to Tamil Nadu.

The team had visited a few places and will perform in Musiri on October 10, Ethiraj College on October 13, Guindy Race Club on October 15 in Raja Annamalai Mandram on October 16. They will perform 21 pieces, including Cossack history in waltz set to Tchaikovsky, a folk dance called ‘Fairy Tale’, a classical dance titled ‘The Dying Swan’, a duet titled ‘Maiden Gatherings’, variations in ballets, Inna Russian dance, belly dance and contemporary dance. Donor passes are available at the Russian Cultural Centre at Kasturi Ranga Road.

“Folk dance is an integral part of Russia’s national and cultural identity,” said Maria, a dancer from Rostovskay Oblast in Russia, who is running a troupe, ‘Diamant’. “We are here to understand the culture of India, which we see as very old and traditional,” she said.

Asked about the response, Ms. Elena said their performances were received with thunderous applauses.

P. Thangappan, secretary general of the Indo-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said normally the team visited Tamil Nadu during Pongal, but this time it came early because of the BRICS summit.

People’s diplomacy

“We deem their visit a people’s diplomacy to build relationship between the India and Russia. People, even in remote areas of the country, treat Russia as a friendly nation and the reception accorded to the artistes is a testimony,” he said, recalling how the team last year was allowed to visit the rejuvenation camp for temple elephants in Mettupalayam.

He said seven years ago the parents of many artistes had reservation about sending their daughters to India after a British girl was murdered in Goa. “They sent a questionnaire on their safety and I responded immediately. They were convinced and agreed to send their daughters,” said Mr Thangappan.