Four-wheelers gutted in fire inside DPI complex

more-in

Fire accidents were reported at two places in the city on Sunday. While in the first incident, a photo studio located on the top floor of the building on C.P. Ramaswamy Road was damaged, in another incident damaged vehicles parked inside the DPI complex were burnt completely.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) said a fire occurred at the terrace of the photo lab where a temporary shelter with asbestos sheets was put up.

Short-circuit cited

After smoke emanated from the temporary shelter, four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused from the nearby building. It was caused by electrical short circuit, the official said.

In the second incident, fire caused from the dry leaves of the trees located inside the DPI complex completely damaged old four-wheelers parked on the vacant grounds, the official added.

Two fire-engines were sent to the DPI complex for putting out the fire, the official said.