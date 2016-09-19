: Tension prevailed in K.V. Kuppam, Tiruvottiyur, after former DMK Minister K.P.P. Samy and his two brothers suffered minor injuries after a brawl inside their house on Sunday.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said that two cases have been filed – one against K.P.P. Samy and the other against K.P.P. Chokkalingam – based on complaints filed by both the parties.

The police official said a family feud has been brewing for sometime among the three brothers – Samy, Chokkalingam and Shankar – since the marriage of Mr. Samy’s son recently. The Tiruvottiyur Police have filed cases against Mr. Samy and his brother Mr. Chokkalingam and are investigating.