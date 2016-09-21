Fire broke out at the LIC HFL office on Anna Salai on Tuesday night. No casualties were reported but a lot of property was destroyed. “We are yet to estimate the total loss. But the computers and files are burnt,” said a staff from the firm.

Fire and rescue services officers they received a call at 8.40 p.m. and reached the spot to find three rooms on the second floor of the building on fire. 25 firefighters and five water tankers were deployed and it took two houres to put out the fire. A leak in a UPS is believed to be the reason.