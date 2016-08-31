The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea moved by film financier S. Mukanchand Bothra seeking to implead him in the habeas corpus petition moved by missing film producer Madhan’s mother.

Claiming that he had lent money to Madhan on January 11 and that he had disappeared without returning the money, the financier wanted the High Court to implead him in the case.

To give information

He also submitted that he has some useful information about the case which he wants to disclose.

Refusing to accept his request, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and V. Bharathidasan said, “If the petitioner has any information relating to the case, he is duty bound to inform the investigating officer. His presence in the present petition is not necessary.”

To his submission that he is prepared to disclose all the facts known to him but he needs protection from the police, the Additional Public Prosecutor said that the police concerned would ensure his safety when he appears to provide the information before the investigating officer.

Recording the statement, the Bench dismissed the plea.

