The Thamizhaga All Farmers’ Organisation Committee has submitted a memorandum to Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao with a request that the same may be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the memorandum, the association said that due to lack of adequate release of water from the Cauvery, farmers could not cultivate samba crop causing stress and huge financial loss. The farmers need to be compensated for the loss and loans availed by them from the banks need to be waived, the association appealed.

It urged the Prime Minister to take steps to ensure release of water by Karnataka as per the Supreme Court order.

In a separate statement, TMC president G.K. Vasan urged the Centre to act in a neutral manner and ensure that the court order on the release of water as well as constitution of Cauvery Management Board was honoured.