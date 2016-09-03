Some parts of Chennai may continue to experience thundershowers during evenings till Sunday.

However, the intensity of thundershowers is not predictable, said meteorologists.

Thursday’s thunderstorm had brought nearly 7 cm of rainfall over Nungambakkam.

The rain gauges in Cholavaram recorded the highest volume of 8 cm of rainfall during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Some of the other areas that registered heavy rainfall were Red Hills (7 cm), Sriperumbudur (6 cm), Chembarambakkam and Guindy (4 cm). However, the weather station in Meenambakkam received only 3 cm of rainfall.

While the rainfall over the city’s four reservoirs in Poondi, Cholavaram and Red Hills had helped in decreasing evaporation loss, only Chembarambakkam reservoir received some inflow.

Officials of the meteorological department said factors including the persisting upper air circulation over Lakshadweep area, would influence thunderstorms and ensure a wet weekend.

Decreasing deficit

Heavy overnight showers had contributed to decreasing deficit in southwest monsoon over the city from 30 per cent to 17 per cent. Chennai has recorded 27 cm against 33 cm so far since June 1.

S. Balachandran, director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said thunderstorms during September and October were difficult to predict. Such intense rainfall was possible within a few hours. The peaking day temperature also contributed to the thunderstorms. On Friday, the maximum temperature in city touched 34 degree Celsius.

Rainfall is likely to continue over a few places in the State and interior areas are more prone to rains. Chennai will experience a maximum temperature up to 36 degree Celsius and showers during evening or night.