Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin and other DMK MLAs staging a walkout from the Assembly in Chennai on Tuesday.

They demand that an all-party team be formed to meet PM over the proposed Siruvani dam

: Even as the DMK and the Congress demanded that the government constitute an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister over Kerala’s efforts to construct a dam across the Siruvani river and a resolution be passed in the House over the issue, Minister for Public Works Department Edappadi K. Palaniswami told the Assembly on Tuesday that the government was taking all necessary efforts to protect the State’s interest in the issue. Not satisfied with this reply, DMK MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin staged a walkout from the House.

Soon after the question hour, Mr. Stalin raised the issue in the House citing media reports. Urging the Centre and the Kerala government not to proceed with the construction of the dam, he insisted that an all-party delegation be constituted to meet the Prime Minister over the issue. He also demanded passing of a resolution in the House.

Congress’ Legislature Party Leader K.R. Ramasamy said the actions of governments in neighbouring States have been detrimental to the interests of the farmers.

In response, Mr. Palaniswami listed out the steps taken by the State government in the Siruvani dam issue. “Till now, 13 letters have been sent to the Kerala government and seven letters to the Ministry of Water Resources,” he said.

‘Parties politicising issue’

The opposition parties were “politicising” the issue but the Chief Minister was determined in protecting the rights of the farmers in the State, he added.

The Minister claimed though the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had signed an agreement with the Kerala government in the late 1960s, the DMK was now trying to make an issue out of it.

With the Minister not committing on the all-party delegation as demanded by the Opposition, the DMK members led by Mr. Stalin staged a walkout.

Leader of the House O. Panneerselvam said the Congress and DMK did not take efforts to publish the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in the government gazette during the UPA rule.

He further asked the Congress members whether they would ask the Congress government in Karnataka to release water from Cauvery.

Mr. Ramasamy said he was ready but absolute powers were vested with the Central government, in which the AIADMK enjoyed “influence” ( selvakku ).