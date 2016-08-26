The Pallavaram police arrested Mohan (42), husband of Tirusulam village panchayat councillor Kani, on charges of assaulting a panchayat worker. He attacked Babu (41) over a broken pipeline on Bajanai Koil Street, Tirusulam.
Officials said a water supply line was allegedly broken by the workers while taking up construction of a stormwater drain, affecting supply. — Staff Reporter
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.