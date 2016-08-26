The Pallavaram police arrested Mohan (42), husband of Tirusulam village panchayat councillor Kani, on charges of assaulting a panchayat worker. He attacked Babu (41) over a broken pipeline on Bajanai Koil Street, Tirusulam.

Officials said a water supply line was allegedly broken by the workers while taking up construction of a stormwater drain, affecting supply. — Staff Reporter