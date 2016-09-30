Chennai’s two main reservoirs in Red Hills and Chembarambakkam received copious inflow owing to a trough in lower levels of Telangana extending to South Tamil Nadu.

Heavy showers helped sustain the combined storage of 2,042 million cubic feet on Thursday, enough to supply drinking water to the city for two more months. The weather is likely to continue as the department has forecast heavy rain in one or two places in northern parts of the State. While northern areas will have an edge over south, a few places in southern part of the State may get rainfall on Friday. Chennai residents may enjoy an overcast sky on Friday. Rain or thundershowers are likely in some areas in the evening. The day temperature might stay close to normal of 33 degree Celsius till Saturday in Chennai.

The intermittent showers have bridged the deficit over Chennai, which has recorded 403.9 mm against its average of 426.5 mm for the season since June 1. Though there is a deficit of 5 per cent in rainfall, it is considered normal. However, the southwest monsoon rainfall over the State has been deficit by 23 per cent. Officials said the shortfall may be compensated in the next few days .