All in a day:(Clockwise from top) An all-faith prayer being conducted in front of Apollo Hospitals by AIADMK cadre on Thursday; Arputhammal, mother of A.G. Perarivalan, outside the hospital; Sudhakaran waiting in his car.— Photos: S. R. Raghunathan, K. PiCHUmANI

Perarivalan’s mother, however, gets briefedby ministers

: Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s disowned foster son V.N. Sudhakaran was on Thursday denied entry into the Apollo Hospitals where she is under treatment. He waited in his car for over one hour before leaving the place.

Sudhakaran arrived in a sports utility vehicle around 5.45 p.m. Seated on the front passenger seat, he was seen making multiple calls from his cell phone in an attempt to enter the hospital. However, he was denied entry into the hospital by some personnel posted there. Around 6.50 pm, seeing some AIADMK cadres conversing with policemen, his supporters asked his driver to leave the venue.

As media cameramen mobbed his vehicle, police intervened and pushed them back allowing Sudhakaran to leave.

Earlier, Arputhammal, the mother of A.G. Perarivalan, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case visited the hospital.

Talking to journalists, she said only on September 19, with the help of a special officer, she had called on Ms. Jayalalithaa at her Poes Garden residence and submitted a petition following the attack on her son inside Vellore prison. “She (Jayalalithaa) told me that I will receive a good news in two days,” “Ms. Arputhammal said.

According to her, ministers whom she met at the hospital had told her that Ms. Jayalalithaa was recovering well and she appealed to journalists not to ask visitors if they had seen the Chief Minister.

“She will come back stronger and greet us all with her pleasing smile,” she said.