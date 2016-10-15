: The Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre (TNMCC), Madras High Court, in association with the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy (TNSJA), will be conducting a Mediation Awareness Programme for judicial officers from Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Saturday.
Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur will be delivering a special address in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy.
Chairman of TNMCC Huluvadi G. Ramesh, Member B. Rajendran, President of TNSJA M. Jaichandren will attend.
