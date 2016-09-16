DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan on Thursday announced that forms will be sold for party aspirants to apply for contesting the local body polls.

In a release, he said the applicants could obtain the forms at the district offices, fill and submit them with the required fee at their respective district headquarters or at the party headquarters in Chennai between September 19 to 22.

Those who can’t obtain the forms in the district offices could follow the model form published in party organ Murasoli and hand it over to the headquarters.

In a separate release, DMK president M. Karunanidhi announced the winners of awards presented to scholars on Mupperum Vizha.