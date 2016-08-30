Government doctors of certain specialties have given a representation to the government requesting an increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60.

Senior doctors say this move will help as more doctors are needed in various specialties, and that this will retain experienced personnel as well as help with the expansion of healthcare services.

“We need more doctors in specialties under specialty postings,” said a senior government doctor. Another pointed out that at present, there was no manpower to expand services in certain fields of healthcare, and that world over, the retirement age of doctors was increasing. With new government medical colleges coming up, this will be very useful,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association State secretary P. Balakrishnan said they were planning to request the Government to consider increasing the retirement age, provided certain safeguards were put in place for affected doctors.

“Increasing posts and making the head of department post rotation based are some safety steps that can be taken,” he said and added that a State-level discussion would be held on this soon.

A source in the Health Department said that this was a policy issue that needed to be discussed with various government departments.