Government will also set up five skill development centres across the State, says CM

Apart from setting up a Centre of Excellence at MIT, Chromepet, the State will have five more Technical Skill Development Institutes (t-SDIs) under Public-Private Partnership at a cost of Rs. 546 crore.

In a statement, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa said that Siemens and Designtech have come forward to set up the Centre of Excellence and five tSDISs based on the Hub & Spoke model. The State government has sanctioned its share of Rs 54.68 crore, she said.

The MIT campus will act as the hub. The five centres will be set up at the Central Technical Institute, Taramani; AU constituent colleges in Kancheepuram and Villupuram; Murugappa Polytechnic College, Avadi and Government Engineering College, Vellore. Siemens and Designtech will foot the operational cost for the first three years, she said.

In another partnership, the government will work with the Construction Industry Development Council to impart training for 5,000 persons every year.

As promised in the election manifesto, the Chief Minister also announced setting up of Amma two-wheeler service training centres at 35 locations across the State where Industrial Training Institutes are present. In each of the centre, training will be imparted to 30 persons for three months with a monthly stipend of Rs. 3,000.

Already a special purpose vehicle is functioning to provide skills to students who have passed Class 10 and 12 to make them eligible for employment. This year Rs. 2.94 crore will be spent on training 3,600 persons. About 20,000 persons will be trained in house keeping jobs at a cost of Rs. 18 crore.

The Chief Minister said she had also ordered the integrated development and promotion of handicraft through Poompuhar. Through this approach, training will be given on design aspects; common facilities for export promotion will be created; handicraft melas will be organised and the artisans will be provided with kits will be taken up.

