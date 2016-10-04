Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, October 4, 2016
Updated: October 4, 2016 07:34 IST

‘BJP government has betrayed T.N.’

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
M. Karunanidhi
M. Karunanidhi

'BJP’s stand on Cauvery was taken with an eye on gaining political mileage in the next Assembly elections in Karnataka'.

Castigating the Central government for refusing to constitute the Cauvery Management Board on the ground that the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction to a direction to it on the issue, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M. Karunanidhi on Monday charged that the ruling BJP’s stand was taken with an eye on gaining political mileage in the next Assembly elections in Karnataka.

“The Centre has lost its impartiality and became a mouthpiece of Karnataka. It is highly condemnable,” he charged and urged the State Government to convene an all-party meeting and a special session of the Assembly to discuss the situation.

Mr. Karunanidhi said the BJP government had betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu because it was fully aware that it could not find a political toehold in Tamil Nadu.

“It is dreaming of capturing power in Karnataka. It has belittled the rule of law in the country. The Centre has only echoed the views of BJP ministers from Karnataka,” he alleged.

Calling upon political parties of Tamil Nadu to oppose the Centre’s stand, he also urged the State Government to call an all-party meeting to discuss the situation that had arisen out of the Centre’s position.

More In: Chennai | Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »
The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Madras Beats 2016

The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »

Madras Week

Madras Week: A fusion of cultures and persuasions

Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »

Madras Week: City of many firsts and frozen moments

Madras Week: Monuments , memories and milestones

The triumph of Madras

The weave and the wearer

Madras Week: Happy Birthday!

Did you know that Poonamallee was a power centre

Madras Day: An ‘inclusive’ walk through cinema history

Madras Day Feature – Over centuries, the building blocks of the city

Where the waves begin

Read More »

Downtown

Residents of Venkatachalam Nagar in Thirumullavoyal say sullage is draining into the Puzhal lake. Photos: B. Jothi Ramalingam
D. MADHAVAN

Puzhal lake contaminated by sullage

The bunds of Peerkankaranai lake are overrun with shrubs and thorny bushes and garbage is dumped in the lake.

Residents have called for de-silting of Peerkankaranai lake

Bosskey

I owe what I am to Mylapore: Bosskey

No takers for these toilets

An aerial view of the road from Taramani station.
Liffy Thomas

A long journey now made shorter

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Chennai

Looming threat:Water hyacinth has clogged channels in many areas, including Sunnambu Kolathur.— Photo: G. Krishnaswamy

In the suburbs, a call for action

Residents in several village panchayats in the city’s suburbs are worried about the possible impact of this year’s monsoom. »