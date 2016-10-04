‘BJP government has betrayed T.N.’

'BJP’s stand on Cauvery was taken with an eye on gaining political mileage in the next Assembly elections in Karnataka'.

Castigating the Central government for refusing to constitute the Cauvery Management Board on the ground that the Supreme Court had no jurisdiction to a direction to it on the issue, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M. Karunanidhi on Monday charged that the ruling BJP’s stand was taken with an eye on gaining political mileage in the next Assembly elections in Karnataka.

“The Centre has lost its impartiality and became a mouthpiece of Karnataka. It is highly condemnable,” he charged and urged the State Government to convene an all-party meeting and a special session of the Assembly to discuss the situation.

Mr. Karunanidhi said the BJP government had betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu because it was fully aware that it could not find a political toehold in Tamil Nadu.

“It is dreaming of capturing power in Karnataka. It has belittled the rule of law in the country. The Centre has only echoed the views of BJP ministers from Karnataka,” he alleged.

Calling upon political parties of Tamil Nadu to oppose the Centre’s stand, he also urged the State Government to call an all-party meeting to discuss the situation that had arisen out of the Centre’s position.