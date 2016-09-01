Will help in nurturing new innovations in biotechnology sector

Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday announced measures to boost infrastructure for industries in the State, which included setting up of a Biotechnology Incubation Centre at Taramani and a research and technology centre for the aerospace park at Sriperumbudur.

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, Ms. Jayalalithaa said the incubation centre, spread over 12,000 sq. feet, would be set up at a cost of Rs. 20 crore. It would also help in nurturing new innovations in the biotechnology sector.

The government has earmarked Rs. 30 crore for developing basic infrastructure in the 245-acre aerospace park in Sriperumbudur.

The government would set up basic infrastructure in 1,300 of the 2,300 acre industrial estate at Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district at a cost of Rs. 100 crore, she said, adding that the Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Limited, along with Ariyalur district administration, would develop areas in the district at a cost of Rs. 13.52 crore.

New equipment would be acquired for Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited at a cost of Rs. 20 crore. While the government would spend Rs. 25 crore towards acquiring new equipment for Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Paper Limited in its Karur facility, another Rs. 35 crore will be spent to expand the storage capacity of TNPL’s unit in Manapparai, the Chief Minister announced.

Of the 98 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) that were signed during the Global Investors’ Meet in September last year, 64 companies have commenced work for projects to the tune of Rs. 87,062 crore, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa said. “So far, these companies have made investments to the tune of Rs. 25,020 crore. Other companies are involved in preliminary work,” she added. Investments to the tune of Rs. 2,42 lakh crore were attracted during the GIM last year.