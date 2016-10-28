The 12th edition of the Bharat Sangeet Utsav, held by Carnatica and Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha, is back from November 2 to 11 at Narada Gana Sabha.

“This year, we have great artists coming together to perform for the first time. Every day, we will feature promising young artistes as well as icons,” said Carnatica founder K.N. Shashikiran, who curates the festival.

A tribute

This year’s utsav will commence with a prayer for global peace and for the martyrs of the army.

The inaugural concert at 6.45 p.m. will feature vocalist Sudha Raghunathan and pianist Anil Srinivasan along with 200 children.

The festival will also see thematic concerts by leading artistes such as Aruna Sairam and Ronu Mazumdar, Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman, Sikkil C. Gurucharan, Praveen Godkhinde Saketharaman, Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan, Abhishek Raghuram, Karaikudi Mani and V. Suresh.

Popular vocalist P. Unnikrishnan will present ‘Mylapore to Kodambakkam’, a blend of Carnatic, film music and other genres. Nithyasree Mahadevan would be presenting a Carnatic choir. Mr. Shashikiran also said seats will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis for the events. However, those interested in blocking tickets in advance can do so by paying for them.

For donor passes contact: +91 98400 15013 / 94440 18269.