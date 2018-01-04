Auto driver, in-laws held for killing wife’s lover

more-in

A 35-year-old man was murdered by the family of his paramour at a ground in Nandambakkam on Tuesday.

Vishwanthan, a resident of Ashok Nagar, was working at a private company in Meenambakkam.

He was allegedly in a relationship with Shobana, wife of Murali, an autorickshaw driver living in the same locality. Suspecting her fidelity, Murali followed her in his autorickshaw and spotted her riding pillion on a bike. He informed his mother-in-law Vasantha and brother-in-law Kannan about it, the police said.

The three of them went to a ground where Shobana and Vishwanathan were sitting, and assaulted them and fled. Passersby informed the police, who reached the spot and found Vishwanathan dead.

The Nandambakkam police registered a case. On learning that Vishwanathan had died, Murali surrendered before the Guindy police. He was handed over to the Nandambakkam police. Subsequently, Vasantha and Kannan were arrested.