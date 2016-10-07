Parents of students of Rajah Muthaiah Medical College observed a token fast near Chidambaram bus stand on Thursday protesting against the fee structure. The three-hour hunger strike was aimed at getting public support, said D. Kamaraj, one of the parents.

The parents, who recently lost a case in the High Court against the exorbitant fee structure, have planned to appeal to the Supreme Court. Postgraduate students have already got an interim stay on the fee structure, as they had to pay Rs. 9 lakh this year. A parent wanted to know how the university, which terms itself a private institution, permitted admissions to PG courses through single window counselling,

General secretary of Doctors’ Association for Social Equality, which has lent support to their cause said, “This is the fourth batch after the State government took over the university. Neither the founder nor his family members are in the Syndicate. This means the fee collected is going to the government.”

They argue that it came under the purview of State government as it received subsidy of Rs. 2,300 crore