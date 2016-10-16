The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Dean of the Royapettah Government Hospital to constitute a team of two doctors to conduct an autopsy on the body of a paan masala vendor, who allegedly suffered custodial harassment at the hands of Manali police.

Vacation Judge Justice B. Rajendran passed the direction on a plea moved by Tamil Nadu Pan Beeda and Zarda Traders Association, seeking a Magistrate enquiry on the alleged custodial harassment meted out to Srikanth alias Balaji.

The judge also directed the RGH to submit the post-mortem examination report to the court on October 18.

According to the petitioner, paan beeda shop owners were being brutally attacked by the police who were conducting searches in connection with the sale of paan masala and zarda.