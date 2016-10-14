A 50-year-old woman was taken captive by an AIADMK functionary, who demanded that she return a sum of Rs. 50,000 she had borrowed from her.

According to the police, Selvi of Devi Meenatchi Street, Tiruvallur, had borrowed the sum from Bommi, the AIADMK functionary, in Sevvapet.

Though Selvi paid back Rs. 1.4 lakh, including interest, Bommi insisted that she pay another Rs. 50,000, police sources said.

Following a quarrel between the two, Bommi allegedly kidnapped Selvi from her home and detained her.

Based on a complaint given by Suresh, Selvi’s son, the Tiruvallur Town police rushed to the spot and rescued Selvi.

However, Bommi and her driver fled the scene. The investigation is under way to nab the accused.