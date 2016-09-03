With the Cooum and the Buckingham canals overflowing during the monsoon of 2015, several thousands of homes in north Chennai were inundated. Areas in ward no. 46 in Vyasarpadi too were no exception. Hundreds of families left their homes, leaving behind their property, in search of safer places.

Families say there has been some improvement in the basic amenities over the past one year but are not too sure if flooding can be prevented if it rains heavily this year too. Like most pockets in the city’s north, overflowing sewage and stagnation of rain water contaminated with sewage are acute problems in this ward too.

The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) has constructed over 1,300 tenements here, one of the highest concentrations of flats in any ward in the city. The construction of several hundred more is also on. The flats are old and are in constant need of maintenance. The TNSCB has an office here and the staff receive calls from families seeking urgent action to plug leakages in the sewage network, attending to faults in the electrical supply lines or other minor repairs.

Sathya Murthy Nagar Main Road was widened after many years to ensure the easy flow of two-way traffic and the project included the creation of pavements too. However, the pavements have been encroached upon completely for nearly the entire length of this road.

D. Saravanan, councillor, said the ward has seen a remarkable turnaround as they were able to spruce up the Primary Health Centre and bring it on a par with private clinics. With youth having a great love for football, new playfields have been created. The Chennai Primary and High Secondary Schools needed a lot of improvement and they had created a lunch hall for over 100 students to eat their noon meals. Earlier, they were forced to sit in the open. Mr. Saravanan said another crucial work the Chennai Corporation had taken up was an upgraded science lab at the higher secondary school.