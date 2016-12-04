Woman kills husband with help of friend

more-in

The Thirumangalam Police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old woman and her friend for killing the former’s husband.

Mohammed Hafiz (42), a realtor, had many properties in his name and lived with his wife Anees (33) and their children at Santham colony in Tirumangalam. Anees called up her husband’s brother Adam Meeyar Khan at 3 a.m. on November 20 and told him that she found Hafiz lifeless at home.

Both of them rushed Hafiz to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Suspecting foul play, Mr. Khan lodged a police complaint and sought a post-mortem. However, Anees objected to it, citing religious reasons, a police officer said. The police registered a case and conducted a post-mortem. The report said Hafiz’s collar bones were broken, following which a special team was constituted to investigate the case.

Police checked Anees’ call records and grilled her. She confessed to having killed her husband with the help of her companion Prem Kumar, a gym trainer. Police said Anees had begun a relationship with him. However, her husband found out and threatened to divorce her. Soon after, they plotted the murder. Anees and Prem Kumar have been lodged at the Central prison.