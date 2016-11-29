Woman jumps off building after tiff with lover, dies

more-in

A 24-year-old woman committed suicide on Sunday by jumping off a building, following a heated argument with her lover.

Sharmila, who worked at a hair care clinic on Raja Bather Street in T. Nagar, befriended a 22-year-old man from Salem district through Facebook.

According to sources, the two chatted frequently online and when they finally met, they fell in love.

The courtship continued over the phone and the couple eventually decided to marry.

However, even though the boy’s parents had given their consent to the marriage, they wanted them to postpone it until the boy’s sister wed.

But Sharmila’s family insisted that he marry her immediately. She too kept persuading him.

On Sunday, following a heated argument over the phone, Sharmila, in a fit of rage, rushed to fouth floor balcony of the clinic and jumped off it.

Declared dead

The employees of the clinic rushed her to a hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Pondy Bazaar Police Station registered a case and have begun conducting the investigation.

People in need of counselling can contact the State Health Department’s round-the-clock helpline – 104.

The Chennai-based Sneha suicide prevention centre can be contacted at 044-24640050.