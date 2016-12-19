When colours gave expression to talent

V. Senguttuvan of the Government Fine Arts College, Egmore, with the winners of the contest on Sunday. — | Photo Credit: M_VEDHAN

Almost 400 eager participants turned up to show off their artistic talent in The Hindu Young World Painting Competition on Sunday. Of the 1,000 entries that had been sent for the preliminary round, 213 juniors and 169 seniors participated in the finals held at SBOA School and Junior College.

The topics were ‘Puppet show’, ‘My dream’ and ‘At the local library’ for juniors and ‘Save the girl child’, ‘Wildlife safari’ and ‘A scene at the bank’ for seniors. Chief Guest, V. Senguttuvan, Head, Department of Visual Arts, Government College of Fine Arts, who gave away the prizes said students’ grasp of concepts, application and presentation was commendable. He encouraged those interested in fine arts to pursue it as a career.

Among the juniors, V. Vijay, Class V student of Montfort Matriculation Higher Secondary School, won the first prize followed by Shradhdha Harikrishnan, Class V student of Ravindra Bharath Global School, and S. Koushika, Class VI student.

In the senior category, K.M Vinisha, Class VIII student of SBOA School and Junior College bagged the first prize. M. Sakthi, Class VIII student of St. John’s Senior Secondary School and C.T. Subbulakshmi, Class VIII student of Pon Vidhyashram won the second and third prizes, respectively. Consolation prizes were also awarded to seven students in both categories.

The title sponsor was Thyrocare and Nestle was the beverage sponsor. The Venue partner was SBOA School and Junior College.