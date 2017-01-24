Vested interests behind violence: Police chief

Police using mild force to disperse protesters near the Ice House police station in Chennai on Monday.

Police Commissioner S. George said the violence in the city had been instigated by “vested interest groups acting through anti-social elements.”

Addressing reporters here on Monday, Mr. George said, “In fact, the protesters have been assisting the police throughout and have cooperated with us in the maintenance of law and order and regulation of traffic. They have conducted the agitation in an exemplary and responsible manner. We did not use force on the congregation gathered on Marina Beach and wanted peaceful dispersion.”

But the police had been compelled to use force, he said. “We could see that anti-social and anti-national elements had infiltrated the congregation. So, we acted upon the intelligence inputs.”

The Commissioner said anti-social elements had gathered in large numbers and started throwing stones on the police personnel near the Ice House Police Station. Over 40 anti-social elements were arrested for indulging in violence, throwing stones and burning police vehicles.

Refusing to name the so-called anti-national groups, he merely said, “We are identifying the miscreants and anti-social elements who indulged in violence. The situation in the city is under control now. We will intensify the night patrolling. We will deploy more personnel from tonight.”