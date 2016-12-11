Vardah to make landfall between Chennai and Ongole tomorrow

more-in

Cyclone Vardah is expected to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Chennai and Ongole on December 12 evening. This may bring good rainfall over north coastal districts, including Chennai, on Monday.

Following the change in course of the cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall is expected in northern parts of the State. Earlier, the system was expected to make a landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

According to Meteorological Department, the weather system has now intensified into very severe cyclonic storm and is located 710 km east southeast of Nellore and 660 km east of Chennai. It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Chennai and Ongole on Monday evening.

“The system has become stronger and is moving at a speed of 18 km per hour. It may further pick up pace or become slow and may even make a landfall tomorrow. We are monitoring the system. But, it will weaken before making the landfall,” an official said.

While northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will receive scattered rainfall from Sunday afternoon, it will be more widespread on Monday over the northern districts.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts may receive heavy rain between 6 cm and 12 cm on Monday. Squally winds with speed gusting to 60 km per hour would prevail along and off Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu.

The department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as it would be rough from Sunday night.

This spell of rains is imperative for Chennai, which has received only 88 cm so far this year against its annual average rainfall of 140 cm.