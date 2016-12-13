Vardah: Train services to and from Chennai

Trains at Avadi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Consequent to the cyclonic storm and very severe damage in Chennai, the following will be the pattern of train services on 13.12.16

Trains that have been cancelled

Train No.12631 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Nellai Express

Train No.16724 Trivandrum - Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri

Train No.12696 Trivandrum – Chennai Central Express Train Train No.12686 Mangalore – Chennai Central Express

Train No.16603 Mangalore – Trivandrum Express

‘Train No.22638 Mangalore – Chennai Central Express

Train No.16187 Karaikkal – Ernakulam Express

Train No.12638 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Pandian Express

Train No.16178 Tiruchchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Rockfort Express

Train No. 16184 Thanjavur – Chennai Egmore Express

Train No.16102 Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore Express

Train No.12609 Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Express

Train No.12712 Chennai Central – Vijayawada Pinakini Express

Train No.16053 Chennai Central – Tirupati Express

Train No.12607 Chennai Central – Bangalore Lalbagh Express

Train No.12657 Chennai Central – Bangalore Mail

Train No.22870 Chennai Central – Visakhapatnam Express

Train No.16106 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore Express

Train No.02651 Palani – Pollachi Passenger

Train No.02652 Pollachi – Palani Passenger

Train No.16186 Velankanni – Chennai Egmore Express

Trains that have been rescheduled

Train No.22640 Alleppey – Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave Alleppey at 16.05 hrs on 13.12.16 is rescheduled to leave at 21.00 hrs on 13.12.16

Train No.12624 Trivandrum – Chennai Central Mail scheduled to leave Trivandrum at 14.50 hrs on 13.12.16 is rescheduled to leave at 23.00 hrs on 13.12.16

Trains that were partially cancelled on December 12

Train No.12662 Sengottai – Chennai Egmore Pothigai Express which left Sengottai on 12/12/16 is partially cancelled between Villupuram and Chennai Egmore.

Train No.12634 Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Express which left Kanniyakumari on 12/12/16 is partially cancelled between Kandambakkam and Chennai Egmore.

Train No.12632 Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Nellai Express which left Tirunelveli on 12/12/16 is partially cancelled between Parikkal and Chennai Egmore.

Train No.12694 Tuticorin - Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express which left Tuticorin on 12/12/16 is partially cancelled between Pavunur and Chennai Egmore.

Train No.16724 Trivandrum – Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express which left Trivandrum on 12/12/16 is partially cancelled between Vriddhachalam and Chennai Egmore.

Train No.22622 Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore Sethu Express which left Rameswaram on 12/12/16 is partially cancelled between Ulundurpet and Chennai Egmore.

Trains that have been partially cancelled on December 13

Train No.12635 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Vaigai Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore on 13/12/16 is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Vriddhachalam

Special trains to be run

From Chennai Central to Puri at 21.10 hrs on 13/12/16