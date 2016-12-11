Unauthorised constructions: HC suggests Expert Body to coordinate action

more-in

CHENNAI: Asserting that lack of coordination between the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Chennai Corporation is the major cause for unchecked unauthorised constructions in the city, the Madras High Court has suggested the State government to constitute an expert body to coordinate between the two agencies.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice M. Sundar made the suggestion while hearing a contempt petition moved by R.Vadivelu and D.Gopalakrishnan of Neelangarai against the authorities for failing to act against the illegal construction by their neighbour Devaraj.

According to the petitioner, the CMDA and the Corporation were dragging the issue over jurisdictional issue as to who has to initiate action on the illegal construction.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Bench after making the suggestion for Expert Body said, “We believe that it may be appropriate for the government to set up an expert body for a long term perspective as to how the jurisdiction of the two authorities should operate as they are stated to be inconsistencies in the provisions itself, which are often used by the violators and the result can be seen of the rampant unauthorised constructions existing.”

The illegal construction made by Devaraji was sealed by the officials following detection of violations. Subsequently, Devaraji moved the High Court, which on December 21, 2012, permitted him to enter into the building and demolish the illegal portion. But, he allegedly made additional constructions prompting the petitioners to move the contempt petition.

Eom// skk