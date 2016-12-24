Chennai

Two killed in separate accidents in city

Two persons died in separate road accidents since Thursday night.

According to the police, Vishwanathan (58), a native of Coimbatore who worked with the Railways, had come to the city to visit his son, Senthil Kumar (29) residing in Periyapanichery near Porur. He was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by his son on Grand Southern Trunk Road, when it crashed into a lorry that was moving ahead near the Kathipara grade separators, sources said.

Vishwanathan came under the wheels of the lorry and died on the spot.

Another victim

Vignesh (30), a software engineer from Bhopal, was in Chennai for a holiday and was riding a two-wheeler from Tambaram to Madipakkam via Velachery Main Road.

As he was approaching Medavakkam, he reportedly lost control of his bike and crashed a median.

He was thrown off his vehicle and fell in front of another two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction.

He was killed on the spot. The other motorcyclist, Ragupathy Raja, was also injured and sent to a private hospital for treatment.

