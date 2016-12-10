Six cases against company heads, EPFO officials

more-in

Six cases were registered by CBI, ACB, Chennai against M. Thangavel, Section Supervisor, Employees Provident Fund, Chennai, Enforcement Officers D. Vijayakumar, R. Vimala, Ramanan and Managing Directors / Managing Partners of private firms.

The allegation is that M. Thangavel and other Enforcement Officers of EPFO entered into a criminal conspiracy with some private firms to cheat EPFO to avoid payment of contribution to PF, dues and penalties based on bogus and fabricated PF returns submitted by the accused firms, and receiving illegal gratification.

Searches were conducted at 19 places, including the residential premises of the accused officials and the accused firms of

M/s. Efficient Management Consultants, Chennai,

M/s. Kalanithi Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Chennai,

M/s. Viswakarma Constructions, Chennai,

M/s. Sukra Consturctions Chennai,

Stepstone Promoters Pvt. Ltd., Chennai,

Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Chennai,

M/s. CP Aqua Culture India Pvt. Ltd.,

M/s. MSS Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and

M/s. SY Consultants.

During the course of searches, 535 documents and 3 hard disks were seized.

Investigation of the cases are under progress.