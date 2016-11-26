Probe begins into wrong detection of pregnancy

more-in

An inquiry has begun into a pregnancy case at Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, Triplicane, wherein a woman had a positive pregnancy test in April, only to find out later on that she was not pregnant.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, speaking on the sidelines of an event at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, OMR, said that an inquiry has begun into the case.

“She had not subjected herself to a scan and the system had also missed her,” he said, adding that this was a rare case in the hospital, which handles 600 deliveries per month. Mr. Radhakrishnan said that in Tamil Nadu, 68 per cent of deliveries take place in the government sector, with around 1,900 births per day.