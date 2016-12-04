Police create WhatsApp group to reach out to residents

more-in

In an effort to prevent crime in residential neighbourhoods, the city police have teamed up with members of residents’ welfare associations through their WhatsApp groups.

Through this initiative, the police aim to receive alerts about any suspicious persons or activities in the neighbourhood. On Saturday, the police conducted a meeting with the members.

Launching a surveillance room at the K.K. Nagar police station, Joint Commissioner of Police, T.S. Anbu appealed to the residents to instal closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras outside their flats. He also urged them to connect the CCTC cameras with the system in the surveillance room so that police personnel could watch the movements on the streets from the control room itself.

Explaining about the WhatsApp group, Inspector of Police, K.K. Nagar, M.S.Bhaskar, said, “We have connected with the office-bearers of all residents’ welfare associations. If any member posts a message of photos of suspects or any kind of nuisance, we will immediately send our beat officers to the spot.”

Civic issues

R. Ganeshan, secretary of a residents’ welfare association said, “The group was set up a fortnight ago. The police are responding immediately to complaints. Two days ago, we posted about waterlogging in Vembuliyamman Koil Street, and the police quickly came to the spot and coordinated the Corporation officials to clear the stagnation.”