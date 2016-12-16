Parents worried about safety of children as schools reopen

more-in

Following the School Education Department’s announcement, many schools began functioning on Thursday and students took their half-yearly examinations.

On Santhome High Road, which houses at least half a dozen schools, students had to walk past a huge crater in a nearby lane formed by a fallen tree. With road edges being taken over by tree logs, the safety of students has been compromised.

A parent, whose child is in class VI in a school in Anna Nagar, said the fallen branches were piled along the road edges and one entrance was blocked as the branches and logs had not been removed. Students had to walk some distance to get to the school vans, braving other vehicles.

“The vans were parked some distance away and children had to walk 50 metres to get to the van. Even more worrisome were branches dangling from the trees on the school premises,” the parent said.

K.R. Nandakumar, general secretary, TN Nursery, Primary, Matriculation and CBSE Schools Association said a matriculation higher secondary school in Pammal had also started working though they were seriously affected. “At least 30 trees fell during the cyclone and 50 electric poles have also fallen but we decided to abide by the government’s decision,” he said.

He explained that they had to be mindful of parents’ angst too. “Parents are worried as this month we have so far worked only for five days. We declared a three-day holiday for the cyclone and three days earlier for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death. Then one day again for for Meelad-un-Nabi. We will also have to close for Christmas from December 24,” he said.

Government school teachers said they had thought of urging the School Education Department to cancel the half-yearly exams or at least postpone it.

Last year, after the floods, the department had postponed the half-yearly exams to January.

President of Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers Association K.P.O. Suresh said last year, seven districts suffered but this year only three districts were affected. “We, as associations, welcomed the decision as we have to compete with private schools to retain students. Besides if we declare holiday then students would not study,” he said.

The association has appealed to the department to expedite clearance of the debris in schools and provide drinking water and toilet facilities on war-footing.

The suburbs have borne the brunt of the cyclone with power and water supply yet to be restored. The schools in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur district, especially, Pazhaverkadu, are still without electricity, Mr. Nandakumar said. “The government could have taken up the cleaning up during the weekend and then re-opened schools on Monday,” he opined.