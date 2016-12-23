One more arrested in gold theft case

more-in

The city police arrested Deenaram alias Dinesh, who was one of the accused in the gold theft case in Ayanavaram, on Tuesday.

The team recovered 1.20 kg of gold jewellery from the accused.

A senior police officer said that a complaint was filed by P. Goparam with the Ayanavaram police on September 3 that Deepak, an employee in his jewellery shop, located at Somasundaram 6th Street in Ayanavaram, had escaped with 5 kg of gold jewellery.

A special team was formed to investigate the case.

Four persons, including Deepak (19), Amrith (23), Chetan (24) and Prakash Kanwar (30) from Rajasthan, were arrested by the team on October 10, and the accused were brought to the city.

Based on the investigation, the police team went to Rajasthan and recovered 3.2 kg gold jewellery from the Rajasthan police on December 18.

Action based on tip-off

Meanwhile, the police team got a tip-off that Deenaram, one of the accused in the case, was hiding in a house on Wall Tax Road and arrested him. The police recovered 4.4 kg of gold jewellery out of the 5 kg of the gold stolen from the jewellery shop, sources said.