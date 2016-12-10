Chennai

Notorious gangster held

New Washermanpet Police on Friday arrested Guru alias Guruprasad (31) of Tondiarpet, who was wanted in many criminal cases in North Chennai and has been absconding for long.

Guru is an associate of gangster ‘Kalvettu’ Ravi, who is serving a prison sentence at Central Prison, Puzhal, under the Goondas Act. Guru was nabbed by a police team near Bhavaneeswari Temple recently and was in possession of a long knife. Guru, wanted in three murder cases and 12 other criminal cases, has already been detained under Goondas Act three times in the past.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2016 5:07:21 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Notorious-gangster-held/article16786952.ece

