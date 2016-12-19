More e-Toilets at crowded spots in Alandur

more-in

The Alandur zone of Greater Chennai Corporation completed installing e-Toilets at 17 locations, taking the total number of the facility to 30 in Zone 12. The total amount spent on the project was Rs. 1.64 crore, officials said.

“These automated toilets started functioning recently and will help improve hygiene and sanitation and reduce open defecation and urination,” they said. Of them, 25 were in use and five more are getting ready to be in use in the next few days, said GCC officials. “The Corporation identified e-Toilet as a reliable and sustainable sanitation solution. We are happy to know that the public has accepted the new solution well,” he said.

The toilet units placed at Ramnagar, Nanganallur, New Street, near RTO office, Alandur and BV Nagar III Main Road, were well received. The mobile app for monitoring by Corporation officials will collect usage statistics, health status, water condition, facilities available and generate reports on usages. The authorities can thus smoothly address the issues and resolve them in no time.

E-Toilet is a modular, prefabricated public toilet made of stainless steel, integrated with electronic systems to ensure cleanliness and hygiene for every user. The well-lit interiors with LED lights automatically switches on when a person enters and has natural ventilation, apart from offering privacy and safety.

Printed “How to Use” stickers aid the users in using the eToilet and voice guidance is also provided inside the e-Toilet. They are equipped with self-washing and cleaning mechanisms, which comprises of automatic pre-flushing before entry, automatic flushing after use, automatic floor cleaning after fixed intervals. The eToilet has sensors for water and electricity conservation.