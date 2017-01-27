More bus stops sought

Every time R. Anand detrains at the Nanganallur Metro Rail station, he has to choose one of two ready options — walking back home (not quite an easy thing to do as his house in Thillai Ganga Nagar is three kilometres from the station) or taking an autorickshaw.

He does this because except for B51, no bus passes through Southern Sector Inner Ring Road. Even B5I does not halt at the Nanganallur Metro Rail station.

Residents of Thillai Ganga Nagar, Nanganallur, have demanded more halting points between Vanuvampet and St. Thomas Mount and between Alandur Metro Rail Station and Vanuvampet.

For route number B51, there is no halting point between Vanuvampet and Alandur.

For, M14 and 14M (between Saidapet and Medavakkam Koot Road) and M11 (East Tambaram to Saidapet) ply through St. Thomas Mount railway station and Thillai Ganga Nagar. However, there are no halting points, covering Thillai Ganga Nagar.

Residents of Thillai Ganga Nagar aee the worst-affected as they have to either go to Vanuvampet bus stop or Jayalakshmi Theatre bus stop, Medavakkam Main Road, for boarding the buses.

“Residents have to either walk or use their own transport to reach St. Thomas Mount railway station, and Alandur or Nanganallur metro stations,” Anand said.

Commuters say, “A common halting point could be introduced at the intersection of 23rd Street (Eastern and Western) Thillai Ganga Nagar and Southern Sector Inner Ring Road. For B51, halting points could be introduced at the intersection of Fourth Main Road, Thillai Ganga Nagar and Southern Sector Inner Ring Road and also at the intersection of MKN Road, Alandur, and Southern Sector Inner Ring Road.”

“Introduction of more bus stops would serve a section of the residents of MKN Road, Alandur,” Anand said.

When contacted, MTC officials said they would soon hold a viability study and take a decision in this regard.