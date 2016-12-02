Chennai

Man held for cutting woman passenger’s hair

The railway police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly cutting off the plait of a woman at the Mambalam railway station.

The suspect Ambrose was reportedly standing behind the woman, who was waiting to board an EMU bound for Tambaram. He took out a pair of scissors and cut off her plait before slipping it into his bag, the police said.

When the woman realised what had happened, she raised an alarm. Police personnel on duty came to her rescue and apprehended him. GRP personnel said the suspect had the peculiar habit of cutting women’s plaits at railway stations and selling them off to wig makers.

He was arrested and booked under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.

Dec 2, 2016

